Trump’s top security aide tests positive for COVID-19: report

Robert O'Brien, national security advisor for U.S. President Donald Trump, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

O’Brien has been out of the office since late last week, Bloomberg’s news outlet reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

O’Brien, according to one of the people, came down with the novel coronavirus after a family event and has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council, with most of his work done by phone.

It remains unclear how much in-person contact O’Brien has recently had with Trump.

The White House has recently ended regular temperature checks for all those entering the White House complex. Those who come into close contact with Trump are still given rapid tests.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing last week that Trump had tested “often” for COVID-19.

“As I’ve made clear from this podium, the president is the most tested man in America,” McEnany said. “He’s tested more than anyone, multiple times a day, and we believe that he’s acting appropriately.”

However, Trump had dismissed the claim that he takes more than one test a day.

“I didn’t know about more than one. I do take probably, on average, a test every two days, three days,” he told reporters during a White House press briefing last week. “I don’t know of any time I’ve taken two tests in one day, but I could see that happening.”

