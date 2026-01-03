TRUMP: We have captured Maduro

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday in a Truth Social post that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of Venezuela.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration early Saturday banned U.S. aircraft from flying at any altitude within Venezuelan airspace amid reports of explosions in Caracas, citing safety concerns linked to “ongoing military activity.”

The restriction was announced through four Notices to Air Missions issued around 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time (0600 GMT). The advisories cover four flight information regions associated with Venezuela: San Juan, Piarco, Maiquetia, and Curacao.

Low-flying aircraft were spotted, and clouds of smoke were seen following loud explosions early Saturday in Caracas. ■