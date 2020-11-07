Trump warns Biden, ‘do not dare’

❎ Target 270 to win

✅ Biden 253

✅ Trump 214

❎Latest

✳ GEORGIA – 16 electoral votes

Donald Trump

49.4% – 2,448,538

Joe Biden

49.4% – 2,450,117

Reporting: 99%

✳ PENNSYLVANIA – 20 electoral votes

Donald Trump: 49.4% – 3,289,725

Joe Biden: 49.5% – 3,295,319

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | President Donald Trump has warned Joe Biden, who is leading the electoral college vote, not to ‘wrongfully claim the office of the President.’

Trump sounded the warning moments after it was confirmed that Biden, who took a commanding lead in the counting of votes in the states that have not yet declared a result, would address the nation.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

A day earlier, he had said, “I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide,” charged Trump earlier in the day before courts threw out his requests for counting to stop.

Biden took the lead in four key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada as counting entered a third day. If he holds onto the lead in all four, he will garner 306 electoral college votes – well ahead of the 270 needed to win the US Presidential election.

Joe Biden’s team fought of several legal challenges by incumbent Donald Trump to stop counting of votes in some of the remaining states.

