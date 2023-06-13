Wednesday , June 14 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / Column / Guest column / Trump in court, pleads not guilty

Trump in court, pleads not guilty

The Independent June 13, 2023 Guest column, WORLD Leave a comment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (C) 

Miami, Florida | AGENCIES | Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to historic charges of mishandling sensitive files at a federal court in Miami, Florida. He becomes the first US president – current or former – to be hit with a federal criminal indictment.

This was the second time Mr Trump appeared in court this year, but Tuesday’s case was more serious. He appeared sombre in court, sitting in a dark suit and red tie with his arms crossed.

In a 13th floor courtroom, a lawyer for Mr Trump entered a plea of not guilty on 37 counts of illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to get them back.

“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” the attorney, Todd Blanche, told the judge.

*****

SOURCE: BBC

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved