Trump in court, pleads not guilty

Miami, Florida | AGENCIES | Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to historic charges of mishandling sensitive files at a federal court in Miami, Florida. He becomes the first US president – current or former – to be hit with a federal criminal indictment.
This was the second time Mr Trump appeared in court this year, but Tuesday’s case was more serious. He appeared sombre in court, sitting in a dark suit and red tie with his arms crossed.
In a 13th floor courtroom, a lawyer for Mr Trump entered a plea of not guilty on 37 counts of illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to get them back.
“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” the attorney, Todd Blanche, told the judge.
SOURCE: BBC