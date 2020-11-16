TRUMP: Biden won because the election was rigged

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | The 45th President of the US Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, instead launching lawsuits in states whose results he is unhappy with. Democrat President-elect Joe Biden has described the events hampering a smooth transition as an “embarrassment” and added that “it will not help the president’s legacy.”

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote on Twitter as he continued repeating unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. He then stressed that he is not conceding, tweeting, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

US election officials had earlier dismissed his claims, stating that the election was the “most secure in American history” and there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised”.