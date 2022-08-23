Trump asks for appointment of “special master” to oversee handling of materials taken in Mar-a-Lago search

Washington, U.S. | Xinhua | Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday asked for the appointment of a “special master” to oversee the handling of materials taken in the Mar-a-Lago search earlier this month.

Trump said in a statement that they are demanding the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) be instructed to immediately stop the review of documents seized from his residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Republican’s attorneys filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday to submit the request.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents executed a warrant on Aug. 8 to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump and many Republicans have denounced what they called a raid on Mar-a-Lago and repeatedly lashed out at the FBI and the DOJ.

The FBI operation on Mar-a-Lago was part of the DOJ’s investigation into whether Trump had mishandled classified documents.

The unsealed warrant listed three potential criminal violations — concealment or removal of federal records, destruction or alteration of records in a federal investigation, and transmitting defense information.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed all documents taken by FBI agents were declassified.

According to a new NBC News survey, 57 percent of registered American voters say that the investigations into alleged wrongdoing by Trump should continue, while 40 percent say they should stop.

By party, 92 percent of Democratic voters, and 61 percent of independents but only 21 percent of Republican voters think the investigations into the former president should continue.