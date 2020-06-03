Truck loaded with marijuana, mangoes crashes in Luweero

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luweero is hunting for the driver of a Fuso truck which was involved in an accident at Nakazzi village in Luweero town along Kampala-Gulu highway this morning.

The unidentified driver of the truck registration number UAX 949E from Arua municipality was heading to Nakasero market in Kampala. A subsequent search established that the truck was hiding packs of Marijuana in a load of mangoes.

Luweero District Police Commander, Abraham Tukundane explains that the driver was signaled to stop after policemen registered an accident at the spot which is under reconstruction by Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA, but he ignored the directive.

The first accident occurred at around 2:30 am involving car registration number UAL 233B and a trailer registration number CGO 3159AA-19/3160AA-19, before the second accident also happened. Tukundane explains that the driver of the Fuso truck ignored the signals and ended up falling into the trench which is being constructed. But police says the driver managed to flee.

Tukundane says that the truck has been towed to Luweero central police station as the hunt for the driver continues. He says that the driver faces charges of reckless driving and possession of illegal drugs.

John Mukula, a trader at Nakasero market told URN reporter that a partner from Arua municipality loaded 90 boxes of mangoes for him but did not know where the driver picked the marijuana. Mukula said he only got a phone call while in Kampala that the truck carrying his mangoes was involved in an accident.

Residents who declined to be named admitted stealing mangoes and marijuana from the truck before being dispersed by the police.

According to the annual police crime report, at least 2,750 cases were reported and 3,738 suspects were taken to court over possession of narcotic drugs.

******

URN