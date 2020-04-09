Truck drivers on the spot for smuggling in people from South Sudan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Truck drivers are smuggling people from South Sudan into Uganda, a report by the office of the Amuru Resident District Commissioner-RDC has revealed. According to the report, the drivers enter South Sudan alone through Elegu border and return with three people on board.

Agnes Linda Auma, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner says she intercepted 35 people last week who entered Uganda from South Sudan without clearance. She explains that upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were trapped in South Sudan and paid truck drivers to smuggle them into Uganda.

Auma presented a report by Amuru district task force to the Acholi regional coronavirus task force meeting held at the Fourth Division Army Barracks in Gulu. Michael Lakony, the Amuru LC V Chairperson, says dozens of truck drivers and operators are also spending nights in various lodges in Elegu town council which are operating in violation of the presidential ban to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He also says several other people are also entering the country from South Sudan through River Unyama in Attiak sub county, Horyal sugar plantation and 28 other porous spots which they have identified.

The Fourth Division Army Commander, Brigadier General Bonny Bamwiseki told URN that this week they liaised with the immigration office and introduced registration for all truck drivers and vehicles entering South Sudan to ensure that their particulars are confirmed before exit and confirmed upon return.

The measure he said will combat the illegal entry since the number people aboard a vehicle will be recorded and confirmed upon return to avoid entry of new passengers.

Bamwiseki said he is informed by their counterparts in South Sudan that only truck drivers are allowed to enter the country but not restricted on the number exits. More than 30 trucks leave for South Sudan through Elegu border point in Amuru district.

President Yoweri Museveni closed all borders in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. He also banned public and private transport means but allowed cargo trucks to continue operating with not more than three people on board.

URN