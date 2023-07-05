Truck accident in Tororo claims life of woman, granddaughter

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two individuals were killed, and another injured critically in an accident along the Tororo-Mbale highway on Tuesday evening. The dead have been identified as 40-year-old Margret Adeke from Ginnery village in Molo Sub County, Tororo district, and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Zipola Achengi while the injured is Paulo Etyang, 43, also from Ginnery village in Molo Sub County.

According to Moses Johnson Mugwe, the Bukiedi South police spokesperson, the accident involved a white Mercedes Benz Axor truck registration number UAP 226F. The driver of the vehicle, who remains unidentified and is still at large.

It is alleged that two spare tires dislodged from the moving vehicle and struck the pedestrians, killing the duo instantly. Mugwe says that they are hunting for the missing driver while the truck is parked at Tororo Central Police Station. The deceased’s bodies were transported to Tororo Hospital for postmortem examinations where the injured is also hospitalized.

