Travelers turn to private vehicles for transport

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several travelers have taken advantage of the return of private vehicles on Ugandan roads to ask for lifts to their destinations. On Tuesday, private vehicles returned to the road following the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In his last televised Covid-19 address, President Yoweri Museveni lifted the suspension of private means of transport.

He said the vehicles would be allowed to carry three people including the driver so as to main social distance. All occupants are required to wear masks to stop the spread of the covid-19 virus.

URN visited various city roads on Wednesday to see how the presidential directives are being implemented. Our reporters found various travelers standing on various city roads where they would stop private vehicles to negotiate for a lift.

One of the passengers was Ronald Turinawe who was stranded at Busega stage together with his ill father, George Kakuhikire.

The two were struggling to find transport to Rukungiri district. Turinawe told URN that they were stuck because private vehicles were asking for Shillings 500,000, which they couldn’t afford.

Maureen Tuhaise, who was also on the same stage was heading to Mbarara district. She told URN that some of the motorists she had interfaced with were asking for between Shillings 70,000 and 80,000.

Rajab Mukasa, a broker at Luqman fuel station in Bwaise told URN that most private vehicle are willing to take travelers for a small fee provided they have a mask as directed by the president.

Daphne Ayebare from Kagoma told URN that she has been walking to work in Tula each day since the lockdown was announced. She however said that she has now stopped walking since private vehicles are willing to give her a ride for a small fee.

Wilberforce Mugenyi, a taxi driver who is currently working as a broker for private vehicle owners said they are defying the presidential guidelines because of the biting poverty. He says they cannot keep home to watch their families starve.

According to the Presidential directive, public vehicles are expected to resume operation at the beginning of June. However, they will only be allowed to carry half of the capacity so as to enforce social distancing.

******

URN