Trailer-taxi accident leaves 15 dead on Fort Portal road

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fifteen people are confirmed dead following a fatal accident along the Kagadi-Fort Portal road. The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday at Kyamutunzi village near River Muzizi in Muhorro town Council, Kagadi district.

The accident involved a trailer registration number UAD 431Q, loaded with fish heading towards Fort Portal, and a taxi registration number UBM 426V, heading to Kagadi district from Fort Portal. The identities of the deceased, as well as the survivors, are yet to be determined.

According to preliminary information, the taxi had nineteen passengers on board. Sadly, fifteen people, including the taxi driver, lost their lives at the scene, while the remaining victims sustained injuries. The injured individuals were rushed to Kagadi General Hospital for medical treatment.

Initial investigations conducted by the police indicate that the trailer experienced a mechanical problem, leading to a failure of the brakes while navigating a sharp corner, ultimately colliding with the oncoming taxi.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, says that the bodies of the fifteen deceased individuals were retrieved by the police and transferred to Kagadi General Hospital, where they will remain until identification and postmortem procedures are carried out.

Both vehicles involved in the accident are still at the accident scene pending further investigation.

URN