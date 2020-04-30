Traffic report on accidents on Uganda’s roads

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 2,634 pedestrians and cyclists are killed on Uganda roads every year according to the Traffic Police records for the last four years. An analysis of road fatalities between 2016 and 2019 shows 10,537 pedestrians and riders were knocked dead in urban areas, highways and village roads.

This means seven pedestrians and cyclists were killed in accidents each day. 6,210 of the victims are pedestrians followed by motorcyclists at 3,651 and cyclists at 676. A breakdown of the police traffic report shows that 1,485 pedestrians died in 2019, 1,424 in 2018, 1,384 in 2017 and 1,319 in 2016.

The acting Traffic Police Director, Commissioner of Police–CP Bazir Mugisha says there is an increase in the number of vehicles veering off roads and killing pedestrians basing on last year’s traffic statistics. One particular incident happened in Mukono where a truck rammed into pedestrians killing 10 on spot while five others died in hospital.

Police say sometimes drivers ram into pedestrians and cyclists while trying to squeeze themselves on the wrong side of the road. Mugisha says that even motorcycle and bicycle riders get knocked by speeding vehicles avoiding collision with other vehicles coming from opposite sides.

Mugisha notes that there is an increasing usage of motorcycles because of their flexibility and versatility. In the process of rushing, motorcycle riders tend to ride fast and end up colliding with drivers or pedestrians.

“In some cases, pedestrians fall victim when vehicles veer off the road and plough into them. Other accidents occur when a driver trying to avoid collision with another vehicle ends up hitting pedestrians,” Mugisha said.

The 2019 accident records further show that the deaths of motorcyclists soared to 1,064 compared to 878 in 2018. Relatedly, 918 motorcycle riders were killed in 2017 while 791 motor cyclists died in accidents in 2016.

In order to minimize road carnage involving cyclists and pedestrians, Mugisha proposes the construction of special ways for the affected category.

“Bicycles are a common means of transport especially in rural areas. They are used to transport both goods and passengers. The key concern is that most Ugandan roads do not have dedicated lanes for cyclists making pedal cyclists very vulnerable to accidents involving motor vehicles,” Mugisha said.

Winston Katushabe, the Commissioner of Transport in the Works Ministry declined to comment on Mugisha’s proposal saying he needs time to fast assess the traffic report. At least 3,880 people died in road accident in 2019 while 9,635 survived with serious injuries and another 1,175 got minor injuries.

Although traffic police largely cite reckless driving, over speeding, drunk driving or vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition as major causes of accidents on Uganda roads, World Bank inspection report on North Eastern Road Corridor says otherwise.

The study launched in 2018 on 340 km stretch covering Tororo-Mbale-Soroti-Lira-Kamdini road identified several challenges including rapid urbanization along the corridor, poor road design that is inconsistent with the geographical terrain, ineffective and limited speed control measures as well as steep embankments and slopes.

North Eastern road corridor was found with 98 accident black spots equivalent to one black spot every 3.5km. The report called for concerted action on road safety. Mugisha says such factors can be studied by engineers in departments or ministry responsible for road transport.

