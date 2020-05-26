Traffic policeman succumbs to injuries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A traffic policeman who was knocked on Sunday along Jinja road has died.

Police Constable Innocent Ayesigye was knocked from behind by a toyota Rav 4 UAS 597U while he was riding a police motorcycle at Namanve.

Ayesigye was rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment but in critical condition. He was later transferred to Rubaga hospital where he died on Tuesday morning.

Patrick Onyango, who is also the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed that Ayesigye succumbed to the wounds.

“Our traffic officer Ayesigye Innocent who was knocked by motor vehicle registration number UAS 597U RAV4 has passed on at Rubaga hospital this morning. We are still looking for the driver of car number UAS 597U,” SP Onyango said.

Luke Owoyesigyire on Monday said Ayesigye was knocked at around when 7 pm by the RAV4 which made him stagger into another speeding vehicle a Toyota Ford.

Ayesigye’s incident was recorded at Bwoyogerere police station under Kira division on reference TAR98/2020.

The officer was attached to Seeta police station and at the time of the accident, he was riding a police motorcycle UP 2164 jiansey white in colour.

“He was rammed into by the driver of motor vehicle UAS 597U white in colour from behind throwing him into an oncoming motor vehicle UBG 896E Ford blue in colour,” Owoyesigyire said on Monday.

The Ford driver who has since been identified as Robert Ntambi is a resident of Bweyogere division, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district.

By the time Ayesigye was removed from the accident scene, it was confirmed that he had a compound fracture and was rushed to Mulago hospital for medical attention.

The Rav4 driver which was white fled after the accident and it has been blacklisted.

Police towed the Ford vehicle UBG 896E to Bweyogerere police station where it was inspected by Inspector of Vehicles from Kira division.

At least 3,400 people were killed in road accidents in 2019 which an increase compared 3191 fatalities of 2018.

URN