Traders reap big from inter-parliamentary games

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders dealing in sportswear are reaping big from the on-going East African Inter-parliamentary games.

The games have attracted MPs and staff of national parliaments of Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania and Kenya plus the East African Legislative Assembly-EALA. They will run from December 7th- 18th, 2019.

At the MTN Arena Lugogo where netball, volleyball and basketball games are being played, some traders are cashing in from selling merchandise outside the arena.

Joan Nabyonga, who sells tracksuits, sweat pants, sports shoes and bags, says that the sales have fetched her a profit of 200,000 shillings.

Abraham Mugume Mbabazi, selling t-shirts branded Team Uganda, says he has also recorded good sales in the first three days of the games.

He has sold 50 out of 100 branded t-shirts made so far, fetching shillings 3.5 million.

Gideon Ssenoga, who is selling photographs for some of the games so far played at Lugogo and at St. Mary’s Stadium, says he is also making good sales.

He says that he has produced 100 photos and has so far sold 60.

However, Sosen Kijambu says he has made only one sale in three days. He is selling sweat pants and tracksuits.

Kijambu says that he had brought 7 pieces but had only sold one in three days. Each piece is shillings 25,000.

Robert Kanyike, selling sports shoes says he has sold 50 pairs out of 250 pairs in two days.

Each shoe costs shillings 50,000 to 60,000.

Each trader has paid shillings 50,000 to sell merchandise for the entire period of the games. The money was paid to Uganda’s national organizing committee, chaired by Usuk County MP, Peter Ogwang.

URN