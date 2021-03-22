Toyota wish currently most targeted by car thieves- Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Toyota Wish is currently the most targeted vehicle by thieves, Police’s latest findings on car thefts in the country. Covert police operations targeting self-drive car thieves in the Kampala Metropolitan area have indicated that the suspects so far in police custody are connected to various thefts of Toyota Wish vehicles.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has identified the ringleaders of thefts as Farouq Nsereko alias Hassan and sometimes known as Jamil and Joseph Wambi also known as Daniel Kato. The duo has pending car theft cases at Nateete, Kawempe, Kajjansi, Katwe and Bweyogerere.

In one of the cases, the two stole motor vehicle registration number UBE 132J from Ronald Asiimwe and sold it at 2.5 million Shillings to Fabulous Motors and Washing Bay. The other is registration number UBE 723A which was hired from Bakiribona Elvis and sold to Mutaaya Stephen, UAW 461B stolen from Hilary Serumaga and sold to Adam Magezi at 12 million Shillings and UBF 066W, stolen from Jamada Kasujja and sold at seven million Shillings.

Other cars the group is accused of stealing include UBD 547 A which was hired from Artison Semyano and sold to Alex Keyeyera and a Spacio UBJ 754G which was stolen from Alex Kasirye and sold to Stephen Musisi at 14 million Shillings. The two have told detectives that they often disguise as persons hiring cars for self-drive and sell them to people who do not undertake due diligence to verify ownership documents.

The Police Flying Squad and Crime intelligence embarked on tracking self-drive car thieves after numerous complaints had been reported in Nateete, Kajjansi, Kawempe and Bweyogerere. Enanga said the duo and their accomplices have been hiring vehicles from owners at 150,000 Shillings for self-drive but end up selling them at costs ranging between 2.5 million to 14 million Shillings.

Previously, Toyota Premio, Corona and G-Touring were some of the most targeted cars. The combination shifted to Premio, Spacio and Raum before moving to the Wish.

URN