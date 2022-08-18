Tourist drowns in River Nile

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Pakwach district is investigating the death of one Robert Kaweesi, a Briton of Ugandan origin who drowned in the River Nile on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 6:40pm when Kaweesi, 48, together with his family of four went swimming in a restricted part of the river.

Police say that Kaweesi together with his family members and a driver were being accommodated at Gipir and Labongo Safari Lodge located along the bank of River Nile in Pakwach town council.

The Police Spokesperson for West Nile Josephine Angucia, says that Kaweesi wanted to rescue his 12-year-old son only identified as Lucas who was overpowered by the strong waves of the river while swimming. The son was however saved by another swimmer on the site while the father was swept away by the waters.

Angucia however called for caution among tourists while conducting leisure activities or other economic activities on large water bodies.

Paul Eseru, the RDC Pakwach who reported the matter to the police has described the incident as unfortunate. Primary reports indicate the deceased who was born in Mityana district has been living in the UK for the past twenty years.

