TotalEnergies to decarbonize its European refineries

French super major call for tenders to supply 500,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | French energy giant TotalEnergies has initiated a step toward its goal of decarbonizing its European refineries by issuing a call for tenders to secure an annual supply of 500,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

This move is part of the company’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its oil and gas operations by 40% by 2030, compared to 2015 levels.

Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources, is expected to play a major role in providing sustainable energy solutions and contributions to the broader global effort aimed at combating climate change.

TotalEnergies aims to eliminate approximately five million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually from its European refineries by 2030 through the adoption of green hydrogen.

The call for tenders encompasses TotalEnergies’ six refineries in Europe, located in Antwerp (Belgium), Leuna (Germany), Zeeland (The Netherlands), and Normandy, Donges, and Feyzin in France. Additionally, the company operates two biorefineries in La Mède and Grandpuits, both in France, where hydrogen is utilized in various processes.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, emphasized the company’s commitment to decarbonization, stating, “This massive call for tenders is fully aligned with TotalEnergies’ ambition to decarbonize all of the hydrogen used in its European refineries by 2030.” Pouyanné noted that TotalEnergies is engaging with third-party providers to accelerate the decarbonization of its operations.

In addition to the call for tenders, TotalEnergies has undertaken several hydrogen-related projects, including the Masshylia project at La Mède, a collaboration with Engie aimed at producing green hydrogen for the bio-refinery.

The company has also partnered with Air Liquide to develop a circular system at the Grandpuits bio-refinery, producing renewable hydrogen from residual biogas. Recently, TotalEnergies and Air Liquide signed an agreement for the future supply of up to 15,000 tonnes per year of green and low-carbon hydrogen to the TotalEnergies complex in Normandy. The aim is to replace gray hydrogen with low-carbon alternatives, resulting in a reduction of three million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually by 2030.