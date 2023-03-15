TotalEnergies EP Uganda unveils 200 youth to join the Tilenga Academy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TotalEnergies EP Uganda has today unveiled 200 Ugandan youth who have been selected from the Tilenga MOOC to join the Tilenga Academy training program. The program is aimed at empowering youth with skills and international certifications to work on the Tilenga project during the production phase.

The selected candidates will receive training for 2.5 years at various locations starting with the Uganda Petroleum Institute in Kigumba (UPIK) followed by international Oil and Gas training centres and hands-on experience during Tilenga project installation and commissioning.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda launched the free online program dubbed the Tilenga MOOC (Tilenga Massive Open Online Course) in January 2022, as part of its commitment to National Content Development in Uganda.

The courses to be undertaken include Theoretical training in Oil and Gas, Production, Maintenance, as well as Health, Safety and Environment. 31% of the trainees will specialise in Production, 27% in Mechanical Maintenance, 26% in Instrumentation Maintenance, and 16% in Electrical Maintenance.

The Tilenga project is being implemented by TotalEnergies EP Uganda on behalf of the Government of Uganda in the Albertine Region.

The Tilenga project will produce 190,000 kboed at plateau from the 6 fields of Ngiri, Jobi Rii, Gunya, Mputa-Nzizi-Waraga, Kasemene-Wahrindi, Kigogole-Ngara, Nsoga and Ngege fields. Over 400 oil wells will be constructed on 31 well pads to produce oil and gas resources. The first oil production is projected to start in 2025.

“National content development is at the heart of our operations and underpins our commitment to achieving shared prosperity for Uganda and Ugandans because of this great project. When we launched the Tilenga MOOC in 2021, our objective was clear, to ensure that we maximise awareness and participation of Ugandans in the oil and gas sector,” said Philippe Groueix, General Manager, TotalEnergies EP Uganda. “I am particularly proud to highlight the diversity of the selected trainees,” he added.

The first cohort comprising 100 trainees is expected to be mobilized on site in the first quarter of 2025, while the second cohort will be mobilized in the second half of 2025. The successful trainees will have the opportunity to work at site on the Tilenga project.