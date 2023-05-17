Tororo security guard arrested for shooting colleague

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A security guard has been arrested and detained at Tororo Central Police Station for reportedly killing his colleague with a Gun.

Moses Kedi, a guard attached to Saracen Uganda Limited, was arrested this morning, near the home of the Quarry Manager Tororo Cement in the senior quarter’s cell, East division, Tororo Municipality where he and his colleague were guarding before the incident occurred.

Tororo District Police Commander Adams Kimuli says that preliminary investigations reveal that Kedi used a pump action rifle gun to shoot his colleague identified as John Okudi at around 8 am, killing him instantly. He says that Kedi has now been arrested together with one person who allegedly witnessed the fight.

Claire Apoya, a neighbour narrates that she heard a quarrel between the two guards and a gunshot minutes later. She adds that by the time neighbours responded to the shots, the other guard had breathed his last. They intercepted Kedi and handed him to the Police.

Kevin Mwambu, the Saracen assistant Tororo branch manager, says that the gruesome incident occurred just hours after the guards briefing in which they had been cautioned against the misuse of guns.

