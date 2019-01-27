Tororo reminds President Museveni of unfulfilled pledges

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo residents have listed a number of issues they want government to address urgently. They tabled their demands through the Presidency Minister, Esther Mbayo during the 33rd NRM victory Celebrations at Muwafu Primary school ground in Nabuyoga Sub County in Tororo district Saturday.

According to the minister, residents want President, Yoweri Museveni to address the issue of dormant NRM party structures in the district, delayed compensation of people affected by the proposed construction of the Standard Gauge Railway in Tororo municipality, construction of government secondary schools in Nagongera, Kisoko and Sopsop sub counties.

She also noted that some sub counties in the district lack Health Center IIIs and that and Tororo Hospital should be upgraded to a referral.

In his response, Museveni rapped Mbayo, saying he is fully aware of his responsibility as president and that the minister shouldn’t have wasted time reminding him of his responsibility as president of Uganda. Museveni explained that he runs the country like his own home and that he can’t forget working for it.

He also called for unity, especially in leadership at the district. “The people of Tororo in particular must reflect on how well they are doing on these two fronts; patriotism and integration. Whereas you have your tribe, you must remember that the unity of Ugandans is more important. The squabbles along tribal lines in Tororo must stop,” he said.

He promised to host LC III chairpersons, councilors, MPs and religious leaders from Bukedi region at his demonstration farm in Mayuge district and teach them on modern agriculture. The theme of the day was “A moment of glory that set a new chapter for Unity, Peace and Prosperity in Uganda”.

******

URN