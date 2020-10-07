Tororo priest, three security guards arrested over shooting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Father Centurio Olaboro, a priest at Tororo Archdiocese in charge of peace and reconciliation and three guards from Tiger security company have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a resident over a disputed piece of land.

The four were arrested on Tuesday following the death of Emmanuel Onder, a resident of Tororo municipality minutes after he was shot near St. Anthony hospital. It is alleged that Onder was shot on Tuesday morning in connection to a dispute over a piece of land in Amagoro B North, Eastern Division in Tororo municipality involving Tororo municipal council, residents and Tororo Archdiocese.

Rodgers Chebene, the Tororo District Police Commander says chaos broke out when the three security guards dispatched to patrol the land by Fr. Olaboro met Onder who accused them of destroying his fence leading to a scuffle which attracted passers-by and neighbors.

He says they rushed to the scene and arrested the guards before they picked up Fr. Centurio Olaboro to help with police investigations into the matter.

