Tororo leaders arrested for protesting against poor roads

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four leaders of Tororo West division in Tororo Municipality were arrested on Monday for protesting the poor state of some roads in the area. The suspects were apprehended while staging a demonstration at the Municipal Council offices, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “West division has been abandoned in terms of roads development” and “East division with a number of improved roads.”

The suspects have been identified as Al-Jamal Mayandi, the LC 3 Chairperson of West division, Patrick Bwire, the Bison parish councilor, Magret Manano, the councilor of People with Disabilities PWDs, Salami Safi, the Agururu ‘A’ parish councilor, and Alex Muwadukwa.

Bukedi Police Spokesperson, Moses Johnson Mugwe, confirmed that the suspects are facing charges of Common Nuisance as per Section 160 of the Penal Code Act. According to Keneth Orono Nyapidi, Mayor of Tororo Municipality, the local government received 163 million shillings for the fourth quarter for road maintenance.

He added that the continuous rain was hindering the current road maintenance work, but they will commence the work on the section roads when the rains subside. Nyapidi also revealed that 43 kilometers out of the 72 kilometers in the municipality had been maintained and that the next project would cover the remaining ones.

****

URN