Top brands and agencies vie for UMEAS 2024 honours

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) have announced the reception of the highest number of entries from top corporate brands and agencies, for the 2024 edition.

According to Shafique Ssemakula, the co-founder of Evolve Africa and the organizers of the UMEAS, this year’s edition registered the biggest number of entries since the inception of the award four years ago.

“We have received close to three hundred (300) entries, from over 60 brands, across the twelve categories. This is a big jump from last year’s 200 entries,” Ssemakula said.

The entries are spread across the UMEAS twelve awards categories, which shall see top brands compete for bragging rights on who had the best idea, execution, and impact in terms of return on Marketing investment.

Ssemakula noted that this year has also realized a significant improvement in the quality of entries from different organizations and agencies.

“Besides the numbers, the quality of entries has also greatly improved. Entrants put together better write-ups, more organized and detailed content, and most importantly; most entries followed our 2024 judging/ nomination criteria,” Shafique said.

The UMEAS 2024 award categories include; Advertising Campaign of the Year, Best Use of partnership marketing, best use of digital marketing, PR Campaign of the year, best innovation- new product/ service, Experiential Marketing Campaign of the year, Best Not-for-profit/Social good campaign, Best ESG campaign, Rising Agency of the Year, Agency of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the year, and UMEAS Marketing Pioneer Award.

At the launch of this year’s UMEAS, Evolve Africa named a six-member Marketing Council that will not only oversee the entire nomination process but also have a say in the selection of the winners in the 12 categories of the awards.

The Marketing Council comprises renowned industry professionals, who were cherry-picked based on leadership, contribution towards the profession, experience, and academic qualifications.

Finalists are expected to be announced on December 1 st, 2024, and thereafter the voting process shall commence and shall go on till December 12th, 2024.

To attend the awards gala, organizations shall pay Shs2.5m, for a corporate table, individual.

Tickets will be for Shs200,000, while students will pay UGX 150,000. Tickets can be booked by contacting 0703115242 / 0772358292.

The UMEAS 2024 is sponsored by Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), Centenary Bank, Crown.

Beverages Ltd, NSSF, Equity Bank, Wango App, Kadanke Brand House, Equity Bank, Matooke Republic, Vision Group, and Radiocity97FM.

The UMEAS fourth awards gala is slated for Friday 13th December 2024, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, and shall run under the theme ‘Promoting Marketing Sustainability.’