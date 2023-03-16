TOP 10: Kigali, Nairobi on list of best airports in Africa

🔵 TOP IN AFRICA 🏆🛫

1⃣ Cape Town 🇿🇦

2⃣ Durban King Shaka 🇿🇦

3⃣ Johannesburg 🇿🇦

4⃣ Casablanca 🇲🇦

5⃣ Mauritius 🇲🇺

6⃣ Marrakech 🇲🇦

7⃣ Addis Ababa 🇪🇹

8⃣ Kigali 🇷🇼

9⃣ Nairobi 🇰🇪

🔟 Bloemfontein 🇿🇦

🇬🇧 London Heathrow drops nine places to 22nd

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | East Africa’s Nairobi and Kigali have been named on the list of the World’s Best Airports in 2023. They were named in the top 10 in Africa, in the World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Amsterdam on Wednesday, 15th March 2023.

Cape Town came top in Africa, as South Africa grabbed four of the top 10 places. Uganda’s Entebbe that is undergoing massive refurbishment, did not make the top 10 list.

Singapore Changi Airport was named the World’s Best Airport in 2023 in the World Airport Awards. Changi Airport also won the awards for the World’s Best Airport Dining and World’s Best Airport Leisure Amenities.

The 2021 and 2022 Airport of the Year, Hamad International Airport, Doha took 2nd place in the global ranking and won three top awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping, the Best Airport in the Middle East and the Cleanest Airport in the Middle East.

Tokyo Haneda Airport, No 3 in the global ranking, continued its previous year successes winning the awards as the World’s Cleanest Airport, the World’s Best Domestic Airport and the Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities.

Seoul’s Incheon Airport, ranked No 4 globally, won awards for the World’s Best Airport Staff Service, the World’s Best Airport Immigration Processing, and Best Airport Staff in Asia.

The World Airport Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global, Airport customer satisfaction survey.

They are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 500 airports.

Today, and every day, we honour and appreciate all the amazing women at @RwandaAirports. Your unique perspectives, experiences, and talents make us a stronger and more diverse team. Keep shining and inspiring those around you. Happy #InternationalWomensDay! pic.twitter.com/mKkrtn3BCG — Rwanda Airports (RAC) (@RwandaAirports) March 8, 2023

Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer or Changi Airport Group said: “Changi Airport is honoured to be named World’s Best Airport for the 12th time. This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years. We thank them for their dedication to serve Changi’s passengers and the perseverance to keep Singapore connected to the world.”

Paris CDG Airport was named the Best Airport in Europe, with Munich Airport winning the Best Airport Staff Service in Europe award, as well as the Best Airport in Central Europe.

Flying from Kigali International Airport? In case you haven't checked in for your flight online before arriving at the airport, you can check-in using the self-service check-in kiosks at Kigali International airport. #GatewayToRwanda pic.twitter.com/Ut7jgeotEG — Rwanda Airports (RAC) (@RwandaAirports) January 26, 2023

Amongst other global Award winners, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport was named the World’s Most Improved Airport, and Chubu Centrair International Airport, Nagoya, won the World’s Best Regional Airport award, with Centrair’s Terminal 2 receiving the Best Low-Cost Airline Terminal award.

A new award for 2023, Skytrax introduced the Art in the Airport category for the first time, with the winning airport being Houston Airport System in recognition of the art standards across their two airports, William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Houston Airport. For this 2023 Art in the Airport, the results are based on the Skytrax judging panel and not customer survey results.

“Houston Airports is relentless in its quest to create a global air service gateway where the magic of flight is celebrated. We’ve thoughtfully invested in and curated works of art representative of our city and the greater global community we diligently work to serve,” said Mario Diaz, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. “It is an honor to know our unique visual and performing arts experience resonate not only with customers but also with Skytrax. Art is magical, and with imagination and innovation, the magic of art inspires Houston Airports to elevate the world’s best art experience to new heights.”

The World Airport Awards are prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. They are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control, influence or input.

🔵 TOP 20 AIRPORTS IN WORLD 2023 🏆🛫

✳ Singapore Changi Airport

✳ Hamad International Airport

✳ Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

✳ Incheon International Airport

✳ Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

✳ Istanbul Airport

✳ Munich Airport

✳ Zurich Airport

✳ Narita International Airport

✳ Madrid-Barajas Airport

✳ Vienna International Airport

✳ Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

✳ Rome Fiumicino Airport

✳ Copenhagen Airport

✳ Kansai International Airport

✳ Chubu Centrair International Airport

✳ Dubai International Airport

✳ Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

✳ Melbourne Airport

✳ Vancouver International Airport

🔵 The highest ranked Airports by passenger numbers in 2023 are:

★ 60+ million passengers – Istanbul Airport

★ 50 to 60 million passengers – Tokyo Haneda

★ 40 to 50 million passengers – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

★ 30 to 40 million passengers – Singapore Changi Airport

★ 20 to 30 million passengers – Zurich Airport

★ 10 to 20 million passengers – Incheon Airport

★ 5 to 10 million passengers – Kansai International Airport

★ Less than 5 million passengers – Centrair Nagoya Airport

