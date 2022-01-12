Tooro mourns renowned educationist Isaac Kaihura

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tooro is mourning the death of Isaac Newton Kaihura, a renowned educationist and businessman.

Kaihura died on Monday at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital where he had been admitted following a long illness related to internal organ complications.

According to his son Ronald Kaihura, the deceased has for the last 3 years been battling cancer of the liver. Kaihura has also been an entrepreneur, educationist, and farmer in Fort Portal city.

Kaihura was the proprietor of Fort Portal Secondary School, one of the first schools in Fort Portal. He also owned demonstration farms in Fort Portal and Kyenjojo district.

Mourners described him as a leader and a parent who has nurtured a number of teachers and school proprietors.

Regan Katerega, the Head Teacher at Fort Portal SS described his boss as a very principled man, yet very patient and understanding in character. He says that he has lost an irreplaceable role model.

George Ruyonga, the Head Teacher Mpanga Senior Secondary School has also described the late Kaihura as a very humble man who loved education. Ruyonga said that the death of Kaihura is a very big loss to the education sector.

According to Ruyonga, the deceased often offered guidance to proprietors of schools and headteachers on the management of schools.

Other educationists in Tooro region described Kihura as a strong-minded businessman who also invested in education, saying the late had left a legacy in the education sector following the establishment of Fort Portal Secondary School, which has seen many students attain their dreams.

Edson Tumwesigye, the Headmaster of Westville SSS says that Kaihura was hardworking, intelligent who offered all he could to ensure that he fulfills his dream of establishing an academic institution that has seen many thrive in education.

The Deputy Prime Minister Tooro Kingdom Harriet Nyakake described the deceased as a dedicated subject of the King. She adds that Kaihura united members of the Abgagahi Clan, where he was the head.

At the time of his death, Kaihura had also been serving as Kabarole District National Resistance Movement (NRM) treasurer for Ruteete and Kiko town council.

Richard Rwabuhinga, the LCV chairperson Kabarole has described the late Kaihura as a serious local investor who had inspired many to join entrepreneurship.

Kaihura will be laid to rest on Thursday at his home in Kiko town council, Kabarole district.

