Tooro mourns Prince Switzer Kaijamurubi

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a somber mood in Tooro Kingdom following the death of the last surviving son of King Daudi Kasagama Kyebambe, who reigned at the beginning of the 20th century.

Prince Switzer Kaijamurubi who has been battling for his life at Buhinga Regional Referral Hospital breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon.

Born in 1929, Kaijamurubi was the 13th son and last born child of King Daudi Kasagama.

The late Kaijamurubi is survived by a widow, children and grandchildren.

“Musuuga” Charles Kamurasi, the head of the Babiito Royal Clan in Tooro Kingdom who is also a close family member to the late, told Uganda Radio Network that the name Kaijamurubi, was given to the deceased because of the circumstances prevailing then during the time of his birth.

“The now late Switizer Kaijamurubi was the only surviving son of late King Daudi Kasagama Kyebambe who did not get a chance of seeing his son, because at the time of King Kyebambe’s death, the late Kaijamurubi was still in his mother’s womb,” Kamurasi said.

Kamurasi explained that Sir George Rukiidi brought up the late Kaijamurubi.

According to Kamurasi, the late Kaijamurubi worked as a sales man at the then Uganda Company Limited that was dealing in the sale of vehicles.

He also served as the secretary to the public service commission of Tooro Kingdom under the reign of Sir George Rukiidi until kingdoms were abolished in Uganda in 1966.

Musuuga Kamurasi says the late Kaijamurubi has been a strong pillar and an icon of the royal family.

“Kaijamurubi has been having a lot of history about the Tooro Kingdom and the Babiito Royal clan, we shall miss him dearly,” Kamurasi said.

Vincent Mugume, the Deputy spokesperson Tooro Kingdom told URN that the kingdom had lost a great person at the time of need and as an institution, they will miss his wise council.

He said the Kingdom is yet to issue the official statement about the burial arrangement of the now late prince.

*****

URN