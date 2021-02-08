Title holders Morocco win CHAN cup for the second time

Yaounde, Cameroon | Xinhua | Title holders Morocco won the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the second consecutive time on Sunday after beating Mali 2-0 in an exciting final at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

The Eagles of Mali showed extraordinary determination in the first half dominating the Atlas Lions of Morocco. Both teams made vigorous attempts to net all throughout first half but all the efforts went in vain.

Morocco opened scoring at the 69th minute through a header by Abdelmouna Boutouil. Captain Ayoub El Kaabi scored a diving header 10 minutes later to seal 2-0 win for Morocco in the CHAN final.

“We came to win the final but faced a very strong Moroccan side. We will return home and continue to work for future competitions,” Mali coach Nouhoum Diane said in a post-match interview.

“Reaching the final is a feat. Today’s final was difficult but we did our best and won. I congratulate Mali for a good game,” said Houcine Ammouta, Morocco coach.

