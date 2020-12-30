Tick-borne diseases kill 200 animals in Amudat

Amudat, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pokot pastoralists in Amudat district are frustrated by the rampant death of livestock due to tick-borne diseases. Over 200 cattle have died in the past three months.

Paul Aramtori, a pastoralist from Loro sub-county told URN that he has lost eight of his livestock in a space of one month, yet many others were still sick. John Chepkar, another pastoralist from Alakas village said that the ticks seem to be resistant chemicals.

Teretha Napole, a mother of four said she lost her one cow from which she used to get milk to sustain her family.

Amudat district chairperson Francis Kiyonga said the rampant death of animals in the district was worsening the already high poverty levels among the people and called upon the Ministry of Agriculture to come to their rescue before the situation gets out of hand.

Dr Micheal Kasiro, the Amudat district veterinary officer says that the disease has affected several districts across the region, a situation worsened by the nomadic nature of pastoralism in the area.

“This disease is common during the rainy season because ticks are many but as per now with drought, the situation will normalise,” he said. Dr Kasiro also advised the pastoralists to consult the veterinary doctors on the right chemicals to use.

