Thugs steal computers, cameras from NIRA offices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unidentified thugs have broken into the National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA offices in Luweero town council and made off with several items.

The thugs are said to have stolen seven laptops and one desktop computer containing the registration details of applicants for National ID and eight digital cameras used to capture the passport photos of applicants.

Gilbert Kadilo, the NIRA spokesperson says the thugs broke into the offices in Kasoma zone in Luweero town on Tuesday night. He says the authority has reported the matter to Luweero central police station for investigations.

The Savannah regional police spokesperson, Isah Ssemwogerere says police has since arrested seven suspects to help with the investigations.

Ssemwogerere says the break in is being investigated vide CRB 29/2020.

URN has since learnt that the suspects include two policemen who were guarding the facility and NIRA staff. The Luweero District Registration Officer Peterson Ssajjabi is among those who have recorded a statement on the office break in.

On Wednesday, NIRA officials from Kampala headquarters and detectives from Luweero central police station visited the officers for further investigations.

But the Luweero Resident District Commissioner, Phoebe Namulindwa suspects that the break-in was an inside job since the thugs only cut the fence and used keys to access the offices.

He says the police guard is believed to have been a sleep during the break-in and only woke up later to learn that equipment had been stolen.

In the past, thugs broke into Luweero district headquarters and stole hard disks containing sensitive audit reports.

The thugs mainly targeted the offices of the internal auditor, boardroom and Information Officer where they stole computers.

URN