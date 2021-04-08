Thugs shoot police corporal in night operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Police Corporal is nursing wounds at Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala after he was shot by thugs during an operation on Wednesday.

Robert Ekakor and three other police officers were pursuing armed thugs in Makindye Luwafu when the thugs who were on a motorcycle opened fire at them.

Trouble started when policemen moving in a vehicle registration number UAH 841W launched a hunt for thugs allegedly led by one, Akram Ssebagudde.

During the chase, Ssebagudde, who was with a colleague, diverted the policemen into a corridor and disappeared in the dark. Enock Kitone, one of the residents, said the police started searching for the thugs in the dark and it was at that moment bullets were fired at them.

“The policemen jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting in the direction where bullets were coming from. We had one of them screaming for help after he had been shot. The thieves took off in the dark but they left their motorcycle,” Kitone said.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says that the Ekakor, who is attached to the Flying Squad sustained injuries on his left shoulder and ear.

Owoyesigyire said the thugs waylaid the officers and started shooting at their vehicle and they were forced to defend themselves.

He says that the Flying Squad embarked on the operation after suspects in the rampant robberies in Makindye cited Ssebagudde as their ringleader.

Owoyesigyire said even after Ekakor had been shot, his colleagues continued with the chase until Ssebagudde was arrested. Ssebagudde’s colleague Douglas Ssekitto, who had the gun fled.

“The shooter was a passenger. He took off with the gun. We have also managed to impound the motorcycle they were travelling on. The hunt for the suspect is on. The victim has been rushed to Kiruddu Hospital and his situation is being monitored,” Owoyesigyire said.

Makindye has in the last three months registered several armed robberies and killings. The victims have been mobile money operators, salon operators and guards at construction sites. Police have since intensified night operations in Makindye Division and Makindye Ssabagabo municipality.

URN