Thugs rob UGX 63M from cashier

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have launched a manhunt for a group of thugs accused of attacking a Chinese national and robbing him Shillings 63 million and US$ 4000 in Kampala.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire identifies the robbery victim as Lu-Zincing, a cashier at Omega online limited and resident of Mukwano mall in Kampala.

Zincing was reportedly attacked on Wednesday evening on his way from work in Bugolobi city suburbs.

Omega online limited sells building materials and hardware products.

In his statement to police, Zincing claims that he was riding on a motorcycle when a group of people riding on a motorcycle surrounded him and started assaulting him.

They reportedly vanished with all the money he was carrying from his workplace.

Police suspects that the same group raided China Railway Company in Bugolobi over the weekend and made off with an unspecified amount of money.

Owoyesigyire says police have since retrieved CCTV footage relating to both incidents to help identify the number plates of the motorbikes the suspects used in the robbery.

He says they have resolved to intensify both day and night time curfews.

On Tuesday, police in Bunamwaya also registered another robbery incident where a mobile money operator was attacked by machete wielding thugs around 11 pm and took off with Shillings 5 million.

******

URN