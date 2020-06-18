Three vehicles for COVID-19 response activities in Arua grounded

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An ambulance and two other vehicles for COVID-19 response activities in Arua district are grounded.

The task force team says that it requires up to 50 million Shillings to fix the ambulance and two double-cabin pickups which were due for service before they were allocated to the COVID-19 team.

Paul Bishop Drileba, the Arua District Health Officer says that they are now finding difficulties in responding to community alerts due to lack of transport. He says that they are forced to wait for other vehicles that have gone to Terego and Lia along the Uganda-DRC border.

Nahori Oya the Resident District Commissioner Arua and chairman COVID-19 task force says that they have already made appeals to partners to come to their rescue.

Last week, 22 people were put under self-isolation at Ediofe trading centre after one of their neighbours tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials and members of the task force delayed for two days before evacuating them to hospital.

One of the Covid-19 suspects that were put in self-quarantine with five of his family members expressed frustration over the delayed response by the task force to evacuate the suspects despite several alerts to the task force.

