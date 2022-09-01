Three UPDF officers remanded for mismanagement of Rubongi military hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three officers of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces have been remanded to Makindye Military Police Barracks for mismanagement of Rubongi Military Hospital.

Those remanded are; Major Joel Mugabi Butaaho, Major Justus Mugenyi and Captain William Serumaga, who are all residents of Rubongi Military Hospital and were attached to the hospital as Quartermaster, Administration officer and Political Commissariat respectively.

The group on Wednesday was arraigned before the General Court Martial presided over by Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe and charged with fraudulent offenses.

The court has heard that the officers and others still at large during the months of May, June and July 2022 mismanaged drugs, X ray films and unspecified amount of emergence funds which were all meant for Rubongi Military Hospital.

But the accused persons have denied the charges and the prosecutors led by Lt. Alex Rasto Mukhwana informed court that investigations are still ongoing.

As a result, the defense lawyers led by Captain Nsubuga Busagwa complained that his clients have been on remand for some time and wondered why the prosecutors have not been able to conclude investigations.

Nsubuga asked court to fix the case for hearing as soon as possible saying that the accused have been under the detention at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

As a result, the Judge Advocate Col. Richard Tukacungurwa advised the court to adjourn the case for mention and see whether the inquiries will be complete by next date. The accused were thus remanded until September 20th 2022 as investigations continue.

*****

URN