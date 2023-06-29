Three UNBS staff remanded in sh2m bribe case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three employees of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards-UNBS have been charged for soliciting a bribe.

According to the prosecution, John Sanyu a Material Analyst, Elisa Bawabya, and David Okeny both Material Engineers engaged in corruption, contrary to section 2 (a) and 26 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 as amended.

According to the charge sheet, the three are alleged to have solicited the gratification of two million Shillings from Panchal Anand, a marketing manager of HUA HIA International Company in exchange for a Quick Approval Testing Report for submitted products.

They allegedly committed the offense on June 20th at Bweyogere, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District.

On Tuesday, the three appeared before Abert Asiimwe, the Acting Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were remanded to Luzira Prison until Friday 30th June 2023.

Prosecution led by Timothy Kawooya says investigations into the case are almost completed.