September 28 2020
Three suspects escape from police custody in Kawanda

THE INDEPENDENT

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT |  Kawempe Police Division has launched a manhunt for three suspects who escaped from custody at Kawanda Police Post. 

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said the suspects, took advantage of a security lapse and broke out of the cells, through the window. The escapees have been identified as Tumusiime Siraj, who was arrested on allegations of aggravated defilement, Micah Muzamir who was arrested on allegations of Burglary and theft and  Faizo Carbon alias Atim Moses on allegations of theft.      

Sources at Kawempe police division say that so far, three officers, who were on duty at the time, have been arrested for neglect of duty.

Earlier this month, more than 200 inmates overpowered prison warders and escaped from Singila Prison in Moroto District. They also broke into the armoury and took off with over 15 guns.

URN

