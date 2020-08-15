Three suspected robbers saved from mob in Kakiri

Wakiso , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Wakiso has rescued three suspected thugs from an angry mob that waylaid them after defrauding mobile money agents in Kakiri. The suspects were identified as Samuel Kigabane, 53, Isaac Nsimbwa, 25, and Stuart Kigundu, 18.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the suspects hoodwinked several mobile money agents in the area, to believe that they were withdrawing money off their phones, and in the process of executing the transaction, they stole from the agents and disappeared.

However, a number of agents realised that they had been scammed and alerted the community who mounted an immediate Search for the vehicle registration number UAQ 122K, in which they were moving. They were found at another mobile money centre trying to execute a fraudulent transaction.

Thee three men were saved by the police and taken to Kakiri Police Station where they are currently detained. Although the total amount of money stolen is not yet clear, two agents; Namulindwa Immaculate, 20, and Namuli Diana, 25, have registered complaints with the police at Kakiri.

Onyango commended the community for their vigilance that led to the arrest of the suspects but cautioned against mob justice.

URN