Three SPLA soldiers shot dead in Yumbe

Yumbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three South Sudanese Liberation Army- SPLA soldiers have been killed in a gunfire exchange with Uganda People Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers in Goboro along the Uganda-South Sudan border.

The SPLA soldiers reportedly entered Kochi sub county in Yumbe district on Sunday afternoon and were intercepted by UPDF soldiers deployed along the border.

Major Henry Kavuma, the 4th Division UPDF legal officer and West Nile Region acting Public Relations Officer says a gun battle ensued between UPDF and SPLA soldiers in which three SPLA soldiers were shot dead.

He said UPDF recovered five guns from the SPLA as they fled back to their country after failing to sustain the fire. “It’s true the incident happened but we have sent the report to our headquarters in Kampala and its now them to release it,” he said.

He however said the bodies of the SPLA soldiers were handed back to South Sudanese authorities at Afoji border in Moyo district.

Richard Andama, the Yumbe Resident District Commissioner says there is a huge challenge along the Yumbe- South Sudan border as SPLA soldiers and South Sudanese nationals continue to find their way into Uganda illegally.

According to source, SPLA soldiers often cross into Uganda to terrorize Ugandans along the border. The South Sudanese authorities couldn’t be reached for a comment.

