Three perish in Mayuge road accident

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people perished Sunday after ramming into a stationery sugar truck in Bufulubi trading center in Mayuge district along the Musita-Lumino highway. The dead are Henry Maisanswa, Rose Mweba, and Milton Mande.

The trio was driving in a Toyota Caldina registration number; UAG 226B when they rammed into a stationary sugarcane truck registration number; UAA 759Q in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The vehicle is reported to have overturned two times killing the trio instantly.

The deceased’s bodies are lying at Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary pending a postmortem. Three other people who were traveling in the same vehicle sustained serious head injuries and they are currently receiving treatment at the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital. Police have towed the wreckages to Mayuge central police station parking yard, awaiting inspection by experts from the traffic department.

Eric Mwase, one of those who ferried the survivors to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, says that the stretch is dark yet the truck lacked reflectors to alert other road users. “The truck suffered mechanical faults and the driver abandoned it on the highway without any reflectors,” he said.

The Busoga East Region police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, says that available reports indicate that the accident resulted from speeding by the driver of the Caldina vehicle. She has urged other road users to abide by the traffic rules and regulations so as to avoid road carnage.

URN