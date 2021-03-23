Tuesday , March 23 2021
Three perish in Jinja road accident

The Independent March 23, 2021

Members of the Red Cross society emergency unit team up with police to retrieve the deceased from the accident scene

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been confirmed dead after being involved in a road accident along the Jinja-Iganga highway.

It has been reported that, the victims who were mainly produce dealers were traveling  from Pallisa district to Kampala.

They were traveling in a commuter taxi of the ‘drone’ series, registration number; UBJ 318C which had  a tyre burst at Wairaka junction, overturned several times, living three people dead and 11 others critically injured.

The deceased who identified as Anthony Katewu, the driver, Rose Logose and Amiina Nakisendo have been taken to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, the causalities are still undergoing triage at the Jinja regional referral hospital’s emergency unit.

John Kabale, a resident in the area says that he noticed the driver attempting to maintain his course along the highway but he later lost control of the vehicle.

Martin Kisubi, the L.C.1 chairperson of Wairaka A village told URN that, the neighboring residents mobilized themselves to retrieve both the causalities and the deceased before alerting police.

Abdullah Muyingo, another resident says that they have so far registered four fatal accidents involving commuter taxis at that exact spot in a period of one year. He suggests that Uganda national roads authority-UNRA should improvise by constructing some physical speed control structures like bumps to reduce the rate of accidents within the area.

Kenneth Kategaya, the Uganda Red cross society manager in Jinja area has expressed worry over the increasing number of road accidents, stressing that, in the last two weeks, his team has responded to over 16 road accidents along the different highways within Busoga sub region.

The Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako confirms the accident, adding that inquiries are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

URN

