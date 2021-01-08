Three million mosquito nets to be distributed in Kampala, Wakiso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry is set to distribute three million mosquito nets in Kampala and Wakiso districts. The distribution will start on Friday and end on Wednesday 13th.

This is part of the newly launched “under the net” campaign, through which government intends to distribute up to 27.5 million mosquito nets across the country. These include a total of 15 million nets procured with funding from the Global Fund, 12 million nets from AMF. The US President’s Malaria Initiative/PMI has provided logistical support for the campaign.

Addressing journalists at the media center on Thursday, Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health says that the mosquito nets will be distributed to 1.2 million households.

According to Atwine, in Wakiso, the nets will be distributed in Bunamwaya, Busukuma, Bweyogerere, Central Division, Kajjansi town, Kakiri town council among others.

The nets will be distributed by Village Health Teams and local council leaders.

According to Atwine, under the campaign, only nine districts are yet to receive the nets. She says that the districts of Jinja, Kaliro, Luuka, Kayunga, Mayuge, Kyegegwa, Kibale, Mukono, Kagadi, Buyende and Iganga will receive the nets next month.

In November, the Ministry of Health set up a national task force to stop the misuse of mosquito nets delivered by the government. The team will be led by Resident District Commissioners who will be deputised by district health officers. Each district team will have committee members who will include: district vector control officers and district surveillance officers.

The teams are going to monitor the rampant misuse of mosquito nets. This comes as many people use government-supplied mosquito nets to protect their nursery beds or even use them for fishing.

******

URN