Three killed in Kasese boda boda accident

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people died on the spot in an accident along Kilembe road in Base Camp Ward, Kasese municipality on Sunday resulting from a head-on collision involving two boda boda riders.

Eyewitness blamed the incident on reckless riding on the part of both riders. The deceased are Sulaiman Mujungu and Patrice Mumbere, both Boda boda riders in Kasese town and Brian Masereka, a student at International Widow Secondary School in Mbarara district.

The Kasese Municipal HCIII in charge, James Mwiruwabo says Kilembe Mines Hospital first confirmed the death of the victims before referring their bodies to the facility for postmortem.

Isa Masereka, a boda boda rider and close friend to Mujungu, says that he had got the motorcycle from a friend after his motorcycle delivered some mechanical issues.

Israel Masereka blames the accident on alcohol abuse after reports indicated that one of the riders was coming from a hang-out in Kilembe.

The bodies have been handed over to the families for burial.

*****

URN