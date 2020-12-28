Three injured as rival supporters clash in Mawokota South

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rival supporters of candidates for the Mawokota South parliamentary seat have clashed.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Yusuf Nsibambi and Independent candidate Joseph Kiyingi Bbosa’s supporters clashed on Monday at Jalia City in Buwama town council. Three supporters of Bbosa who include Fred Kayongo, Brian Kakooza and Peter Sserumunjabi sustained injuries and are admitted at Nkozi hospital.

It is alleged that Nsibambi’s supporters attacked Kiyingi’s supporters who were heading for a campaign rally in Kawumba parish. They allegedly assaulted them, destroyed the public address system, damaged the Fuso truck and went away with the property including cash and laptops.

Katonga regional police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe says that the police have summoned Nsibambi to record a statement in connection to the incident. She adds they have received several complaints against Nsibambi during the campaigns.

Nsibambi did not respond to our repeated calls to comment about the allegations.

Peter Sserumunjabi one of the victims says that the attackers used electric cable wires, clubs and pipes to hit him and his other colleagues with whom they were travelling on the Fuso truck.

Bbosa who was forced to cancel his campaigns after the incident says that he will pursue the case until he gets justice and have the suspects punished by law.

URN