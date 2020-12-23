Three in trouble for assaulting NRM mobilizers in Mukono

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Naggalama police division are holding three suspects accused of assaulting National Resistance Movement-NRM party mobilisers in Mukono North County. The suspects are Frank Sserunjogi, Muzamiru Mpanga and Edward Ssekabira.

The trio together with others still at large are said to have attacked NRM mobilisers who were hanging the campaign posters of the Mukono district NRM LC V candidate, Hajji Haruna Ssemakula at Buntaba village in Kyampisi sub county.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire says the attackers were armed with machetes, hoes, stones and sticks. They reportedly injured three people including Nuru Naluyima, Sandra Naiga and Ronald Masanso.

He says the suspects also damaged a Toyota Hiace vehicle that was painted yellow that was carrying the campaign posters. “The suspects are being charged with attempted robbery, malicious damage to property and assault, but the State Attorney will determine the appropriate charges,” Owoyesigire says.

The attacked victims are admitted at St Francis Medical Center in Mukono municipality. Naluyima whose right hand and left leg were severely injured claims to have lost her smartphone in the attack. She accuses their coordinators of remaining silent even after knowing that they were walking in hostile territory.

Masanso who is also admitted at St Francis medical center says he only regained his conscious at the health unit.

Ssemakula’s political aid, Davis Lukyamuzi attributes the attack on the fierce battle between Abudallah Kiwanuka, the Mukono North NUP parliamentary candidate and his NRM rival and incumbent, Ronald Kibuule.

“These two should come on a common ground and resolve their misunderstandings since they have started injuring innocent people,” Lukyamuzi said.

*****

URN