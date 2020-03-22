Three dead, security pursues 20 others after Arua prison-break

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three inmates have been shot dead after attempting to escape from Arua government Prison.

It is alleged that the three, whose identities are yet to be established and 20 others on Saturday at 12 pm broke the perimeter wall of the western side of the prison and escaped towards Ediofe.

At the time of the escape, there were only two prison warders instead of the usual six.

The prisoners according to sources started digging a hole under the fence over some time until the wall became weak.

UPDF officers from a nearby barracks and police officers were later alerted when most of the prisoners had already escaped and responded by firing several bullets for over 20 minutes as they pursued the inmates.

A police officer who preferred anonymity said that eight of the inmates have been arrested.

The incident has caused panic among security personnel and the public in Arua town with security personnel heavily deployed around Arua government prisons.

The Deputy RDC Arua Alice Akello, says that the inmates who escaped are being pursued by security personnel.

This is the third time prisoners escape from Arua government prisons. In 2016, over 50 prisoners escaped from Arua government prisons after breaking a perimeter wall and in 2018 prisoners also made attempt to escape but many were arrested.

*****

URN