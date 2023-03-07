Three dead, 8 in hospital after Bukedea accident

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people were killed and eight others injured seriously in Bukedea district on Monday evening when a Toyota Hiace registration number UBK 702H they were traveling on board overturned at Tamula along Mbale- Soroti highway.

The vehicle overturned after sustaining a tyre bust killing the driver Amis Tukei, from Soroti city, Christine Arukundo Christine, a passenger and resident of Kapelebyong, and an unidentified female passenger on the spot.

The injured are Florence Aruo, a resident of Kapelebyong, two female minors who were rushed to Atutur Hospital, Ambrose Aripu, a resident of Soroti, John Okedi and Mary Aguti-both residents of Kumi district. The others are Alice Kibone and Marsha Singh, both residents of Mbale City. The group was rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, says that preliminary findings indicate that the motor vehicle was overspending when its tyre burst causing it to veer off the road.

“We have managed the scene and conveyed the bodies of the deceased persons to Bukedea health center IV mortuary and Atutur hospital mortuary pending postmortem. The Motor vehicle has been towed to CPS Bukedea pending inspection by the IOV,”, he said in a statement. There have been a series of accidents in Bukedea over the last few months that have claimed several lives.

