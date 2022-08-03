Three arrested over vandalism of street lights in Fort Portal

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three suspects are in custody at Fort Portal central police station accused of vandalizing street lights in Uganda’s tourism city. Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Region police spokesperson identifies the suspects as Majid Musisi, Ramathan Kassim and Godwin Mwesige.

According to Twesige, the trio that is being held on charges of theft, vandalism, and possession of stolen property were arrested in an intelligence-led operation following complaints from the city authorities over continued theft and vandalism of street lights.

Twesige says the suspect’s files will be forwarded to the resident state attorney for further advice once investigations are complete.

Richard Muhumuza, the Fort Portal City Central division mayor, says they were forced to conduct an operation with police following the increasing cases of vandalism of street lights in the city. He says 27 solar panels have been vandalized in a period of one and a half years. He says Kamwenge road, Kabundaire road ,Kamuhiigi road, Bundibugyo road and Bukwali areas are the most affected.

Muhumuza says that they have lost solar batteries worth Shillings 48.6 million to vandalism in the city.

Last year, two thieves were tried and sentenced to Katojo prison for theft and vandalism of solar panel lights in Fort Portal city.

The arrest of the suspects comes at a time Fort Portal city is seeking funds to purchase 100 street lights following complaints by the World Bank mission over dark sports in the city especially on roads constructed under the USMID programme.

Moses Otimong, the Fort Portal city clerk says that engineers have since advised that on the next purchase, an improvisation of spikes should be considered as an alternative to prevent vandals from removing the batteries and panels on poles.

*****

URN