Three arrested over murder and aggrevated robbery

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kakumiro are holding three suspects for allegedly strangling to death a boda boda rider before robbing his motorcycle.

The suspects whose particulars have been concealed by police for fear of jeopardizing police investigations are accused of waylaying Adam Baguma 20, a boda boda rider and a resident of Kyakinaka Village in Bwanswa Subcounty of Kakumiro district. The incident happened on Monday night.

They strangled him to death and dumped his lifeless body by the roadside in Kyabisenge cell Kakumiro town Council before taking off with his Baja Motorcycle registration number UFE 594L.

The body was found with bruises on the neck, an indication that he was strangled to death.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region Police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday afternoon that the lifeless body of Baguma was discovered on Tuesday Morning by passersby who later alerted police.

Police immediately swung into action and arrested three suspects believed to be behind the brutal murder of the deceased.

They were immediately whisked to Kakumiro Central Police station where they are currently being detained. Police is yet to recover the stolen motorcycle.

Hakiza says once police investigations are through, the suspects will be arraigned before court to be charged with murder.

Hussein Byenkya, a relative to the deceased explained that they became suspicious after Baguma failed to return home on Monday prompting them to notify police.

He says he was shocked when he received information that the lifeless body of Baguma had been found dumped by the roadside in Kyabisenge cell.

Meanwhile the body was picked by police and taken to Kakumiro Health Center IV pending postmortem.

Police in the Albertine is alarmed by the increasing murder cases in the region.

According to statistics at the Albertine region police headquarters,17 murder cases have been registered in the region in a period of two weeks.

URN