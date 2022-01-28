Three arrested over brutal murder of businessman

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three suspects are in custody at Apac central police station in connection to murder.

The suspects are George Okello 33, Fredrick Otim 30, and another only identified as Joseph.

The suspects were picked up on Thursday in connection to the brutal murder of Innocent Anyeme, a resident of Awir cell in Agulu division, Apac municipality on January 25, 2022.

Anyeme’s lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood discovered on Wednesday morning in front of his shop with a deep cut on the left side of the head.

Jasper Opwonya, an eyewitness says the deceased was selling waragi to his customers up to late on the fateful night when a fight broke out between him and some of the customers.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Region Police spokesperson says that they picked up the three suspects to aid the investigations into the incident.

Apac central police station has entered a case of murder vide CRB 59/2022.

Okema appealed to the businessmen and women to be vigilant and security conscious especially during this period that the government has fully reopened the night economy.

*****

URN