Three arrested over aggravated robbery

Isingiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Isingiro police are holding three suspects and hunting another for aggravated robbery. Those in custody are Joram Nkurunziza Kutesa, Bashir Bukenya, and Hassan Kakungulu Mulangira while the one on the run is Denis Twinamatsiko.

The suspects are accused of robbing 37 million Shillings from the employees of Wave Money Transfer Uganda who were in transit to distribute float to their agents. Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, says that while driving Mark-X registration number UBK 535T, the suspects intercepted their victims at Nshungyezi along Isingiro-Kikagate Road, paper sprayed them, and made off with the money in question.

The victims reported the incident at Kikagate Police Station on Friday. The police managed to apprehend the suspects on Saturday Afternoon in Kabobo trading center along Isingiro-Kitwe Ntungamo Road. Kasasira says that the officers recovered 13,473,500 Shillings million and a forged number plate UBJ 175C from the suspect’s vehicle.

Tony Emong, one of the victims says that the suspects blocked them and threw a teargas can in their vehicle, which forced them to come out of the vehicle before they pepper sprayed them. They later picked up a bag containing money and fled.

Francis Liiga, the Isingiro District Police Commander, says that the preliminary investigations show that the suspects might have followed their victims from Kampala because the suspects all hail from there. Kasasira says the hunt for the fourth suspect is on.

URN