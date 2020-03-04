Three arrested for terrorising motorists on northern bypass

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding three suspected masterminds of attacks on motorists during heavy traffic along Northern Bypass. The suspects are Alex Matovu, Shaban Rwanyaga and another only identified as Mubilu. Five other suspects including Ken, Babar, Zaina, and Ka-Africa and Richard are still on run.

The three suspects were picked up from the home of the suspected ringleader of the group, Shaban Rwanyaga in Mulimira area in an operation prompted by a public outcry. Available information indicates that the suspect have been snatching mobile money and other valuables from their victims.

The latest incident occurred when the gang attacked a one Owiny who was driving with his brothers and their father at Kyebando- Bukoto access road and snatched his phone. According to sources, when the thugs snatched a phone, the occupants of the car stopped and chased the thug and apprehended him. However, the rest of the gang members pounced on the victim and beat him seriously.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the prime suspect Rwanyaga was found with blood stains on jean trouser, which has been submitted for further forensic analyses. Enanga says the group converges at the home of Rwanyaga before they are deployed to terrorise the motorists.

He says police are still hunting for the rest of group members.

On Monday, Police advised the general public to be more vigilant while in places that are not covered by CCTV security cameras within the Kampala Metropolitan area. Police noted that some of these areas have become a haven for criminals.

They include among others the Northern bypass, Kampala flyover corridor that covers Clock Tower, the stretch between Clock Tower and Nsambya Traffic Lights, Nsambya to Mukwano, Mukwano to Electoral Commission and Wampewo Gardens. Other places include Kira, Kasangati, Matugga, Ntinda and Naalya, mostly in Wakiso District.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said that plans to install cameras in these places were thwarted by ongoing road construction works, installation of underground water pipes and telecom cables.

URN